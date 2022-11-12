Published November 12, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

The Netflix animated series Dragon Age Absolution, based on BioWare’s best-selling video game franchise, finally has a release date.

Dragon Age Absolution Release Date: December 9, 2022

Dragon Age Absolution, Netflix’s Dragon Age animated series adaptation, just received a release date: December 9, 2022. The show also got its very first trailer.

Dragon Age Absolution also got more details shed to light thanks to this premiere. We now know that the show will circle around a plot to steal an artifact known as the Circulum Infinitus, which caused “the most powerful man in Tevinter” to take notice, putting the show’s heroes in harm’s way. Speaking of the show’s heroes and other characters, Dragon Age Absolution will be featuring the voices of Kimberly Brooks, Matthew Mercer, Ashly Burch, and Phil Lamarr in the lead roles.

We also found out more about the show’s format. Dragon Age Absolution will be released on Netflix as six 30-minute episodes. The show will debut on December 9, 2022, but we don’t know yet if all six episodes will drop all at once or at the rate of one episode per week.

BioWare is working directly with the Korean studio Red Dog Culture in producing the show, which should leave fans at ease knowing that the show will be faithful to the essence of the games. Red Dog Culture also has a background in adapting video games into animated shows, most notably producing The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf side-story. Dragon Age Absolution’s showrunners also include industry veterans who have worked for Transformers: Cyberverse, The Legend of Vox Machina, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Fans are very excited for the show to arrive but more about the release of the next game in the series, Dreadwolf. First announced way back in 2018, the most we’ve seen out of Dreadwolf have been brief teasers and concept art. The game does not yet have a release date.