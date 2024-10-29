Dragon Age: The Veilguard marks the return of the Dragon Age franchise, many years since the release of its last entry, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and the first game from BioWare since 2019’s Anthem. Here is everything you need to know about Dragon Age: The Veilguard, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Release Date: October 31, 2024

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming out on October 31, 2024, on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. The game was developed by BioWare and was published by Electronic Arts. It is the fourth mainline Dragon Age game, and eighth overall, and is a direct sequel to 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Story

The game is set 10 years after the events of Dragon Age: Inquisition. Solas, the Dread Wolf and Elven Trickster god of legend, wants to tear down the Veil, the same Veil that was opened with the Breach in Inquisition, to remove the fabric that separates the mortal realm from the world of demons. He does so in the interest of his people – aiming to gain immortality by doing so, even at the cost of countless lives.

However, Solas’ ritual fails, and his plan backfires as two of his most ancient and powerful enemies are unleashed by his ritual. These two beings have one goal: to subjugate the world. Now, the player will have to gain as many allies as he can so he could confront these two powerful deities, as they attempt to save the world from the Dark Spawn, Venatori Cultists, and the Demons of the Fade.

Unlike in previous Dragon Age games, The Veilguard will only allow players to take over three decisions from Inquisition, limiting the effects of their past save to this new adventure.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gameplay

The Veilguard departs from the gameplay of previous entries, moving away from its tactical combat to embrace real-time action RPG. The game starts with character creation as always, where players can choose between a human, an elf, a dwarf, or a qunari. They can then choose between the mage class, rogue class, or the warrior class. Finally, the rest of the journey will be affected by the player’s choice of a backstory, which is itself a choice for the player character’s faction background.

Seven companions are confirmed to be available to recruit in the game, with the player being able to bring two of them to combat for a three-person party. To many fans’ delight, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will allow the player character to romance all seven companions, regardless of their gender. Each one of these companions feature their own compelling individual storyline, with dynamic stories and hard-hitting choices for players to make along the way.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s new combat system is controversial but is a breath of fresh air. It’s fluid and free-flowing, making the game the most immersive when it comes to combat across all games in the franchise so far. For the first time in the series, players can chain attacks through button presses and maneuver the battlefield using the thumbstick or directional buttons. Players can cast spells and chain combos and utilize team-based attacks to damage enemies. All the while, two AI-controlled allies fight alongside you/

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.