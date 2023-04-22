Drake Bell claims that internet trolls that constantly call him a pedophile have had the actor contemplate suicide. Bell says if these internet users will not stop they will have “blood on their hands.”

The Drake and Josh star says people on the internet have been calling him a “pedo” and making false allegations that he is a registered sex offender.

Bell tweeted, “Noooo Immmm Nooooooottttt!!!! You people are going to kill me” in response to someone calling him a pedophile.

“Nooooo I wasn’t!! You people are destroying my life,” Bell added in another tweet claiming his innocence.

In screenshots per TMZ, some users were going back and forth on Twitter “Let’s not forget he’s a pedo” while a fan defended him writing back, “He’s not though.”

Bell chimed into the conversation writing, “Do a second of research This is what I have to live with everyday they are literally going to kill me. Bloods on their hands…”

While the exact claims of these remarks are not entirely baseless, they are factually incorrect.

Back in 2021, Bell was sentenced to two-year probation after pleading guilty to one felony charge of attempted endangering children. A woman claimed that when she was 15 years old that she and Bell started exchanging sexual messages and photos. She eventually met him at one of his shows where she alleges she performed oral sex on him.

This news follows the recent report of Bell’s wife, Janet Von Schmeling, reportedly filing for divorce from the actor, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

The two have been married for four years. Von Schmeling says they separated back in September and that she wants a divorce due to irreconcilable differences, as stated in the documents.

The pair share one child together, one-year-old Wyatt Bell. Von Schmeling is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their child. She wants the actor to be granted visitation rights. Additionally, Von Schmeling is seeking spousal support.