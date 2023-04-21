Drake Bell’s wife, Janet Von Schmeling, has reportedly filed for divorce from the actor, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

The two have been married for four years. Von Schmeling says they separated back in September and that she wants a divorce due to irreconcilable differences, as stated in the documents.

The pair share one child together, one-year-old Wyatt Bell. Von Schmeling is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their child. She wants the actor to be granted visitation rights. Additionally, Von Schmeling is seeking spousal support.

The divorce follows Bell’s recent news where he was reported missing by Florida police earlier this month. The gossip site reports that “a family member called the cops and claimed Drake was threatening suicide in response to child custody issues with Janet.”

The actor broke his silence on the matter on Thursday (April 13).

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night, and this?” Bell tweeted alongside a laughing emoji.

Earlier in the day, Florida’s Daytona Beach Police Department issued a missing persons alert on Facebook for Bell. The actor had been declared missing since April 12 at around 9 p.m.

“He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School,” read the post, accompanied by a picture of the actor. “He is considered missing and endangered.”

Approximately four hours after the post was published, law enforcement confirmed that they had been in contact with Bell and was found safe.