Drake Bell made headlines Thursday (April 13) after reports circulated of the actor mysteriously disappearing. Now, the actor has broken his silence on the matter.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” Bell tweeted alongside a laughing emoji.

The Drake & Josh star did not elaborate further on the incident.

Earlier in the day, Florida’s Daytona Beach Police Department issued a missing persons alert on Facebook for Bell. The actor had been declared missing since April 12 at around 9 p.m.

“He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School,” read the post, accompanied by a picture of the actor. “He is considered missing and endangered.”

Approximately four hours after the post was published, law enforcement confirmed that they had been in contact with Bell and was found safe.

Bell starred on Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh in the early 2000s. He is also known for his role in Ultimate Spider-Man.

In addition to his small-screen roles, he also appeared in films like Yours, Mine and Ours, Superhero Movie, and The Nutty Professor.

This is not the first time law enforcement and Bell have interacted.

In 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment.

“Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong,” he said in a statement prior to his sentencing per E!. “I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way—that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very very seriously and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”