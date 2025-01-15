Drake has reignited his battle with Universal Music Group, filing a new federal lawsuit that accuses the label of spreading damaging allegations against him for profit, per TMZ. The Canadian rapper alleges that UMG orchestrated a campaign to promote Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping track “Not Like Us,” despite knowing it contained false claims labeling him a pedophile. The suit claims the label prioritized revenue over the well-being of its artists, turning Drake into a target for harassment and violence.

The legal filing follows months of tension between Drake and UMG. The rapper dropped an earlier case involving inflated streaming numbers but claims this new lawsuit addresses a broader issue. “This lawsuit is not about the artist who created ‘Not Like Us,’” Drake’s complaint reads. “It is about UMG, the music company that decided to exploit and monetize dangerous, false allegations.”

Safety and Reputation at Stake

Drake’s complaint highlights the fallout from Lamar’s viral track, which became a cultural phenomenon in 2024. The song dominated charts and earned multiple Grammy nominations, but its controversial lyrics have sparked heated debate. Drake alleges that UMG’s promotional efforts turned him into a pariah, jeopardizing his safety. He cites recent incidents, including shootings near his Toronto mansion, as evidence of the real-world dangers stemming from the song’s accusations.

While Kendrick Lamar’s role as the track’s creator remains pivotal to the controversy, Drake’s lawsuit stops short of targeting the rapper directly. Instead, the focus is squarely on UMG’s decision to publish and promote the song. The case raises questions about industry ethics and the balance between creative freedom and corporate responsibility.

As Kendrick prepares for a potential Super Bowl halftime performance, the ongoing legal drama adds another layer of intrigue. Whether or not the contentious lyrics will appear during his set remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Drake’s legal battle continues to challenge the industry’s boundaries, with both fans and critics watching closely.