Drake proves he still has love from the NBA. The rapper created a viral moment when he greeted Curry on the court during the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors game on Monday night, Jan. 13. The game ended with the Warriors winning 101 – 100 against Drake's Raptors.

Besides their embrace on the court, the two spoke briefly and were all smiles. In addition to the friendly embrace, Drake put on his Instagram Story that he is ready to hit the booth. “@raptors, how long is my headphone ban? I was born to commentate,'” he wrote over a pair of black headphones.

Expand Tweet

How Is Drake's Relationship With LeBron James?

This interaction comes after Drake seemingly called out Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and other friends on his “Fighting Irish Freestyle.”

“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets / Seemed like they loved every minute / Just know this sh*t is personal to us, and it wasn't just business / Analyzin' behavioral patterns is somewhat suspicious / N****s was never happy for me when I run up the digits,” Drake raps in the first verse explaining how he felt that not only LeBron but other industry friends turned their backs on him during the 2024 rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. The line is also in reference to his friendship with DeMar DeRozan who appeared in the music video for Kendrick's “Not Like Us.”

Drake also dug an intentional line against LeBron referencing the watches they traded in the past as well as how they have formed a brotherhood through fatherhood.

“Or when I'm breakin' world records still, as I guzzle a Guinness / Or when I get my fifth Maybach 'cause the color is different / ‘Member we tradin' watches? I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition / You would even check up on my son like a pediatrician / Sure convinced the gang this sh*t was rooted in love when it isn't,” Drake rapped.

Curry has also been mentioned in the rap beef as Kendrick warned him and LeBron to keep their families away from Drake.

“Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away/To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away/They lookin' at you too if you standin' by him, keep the family away/I'm lookin' to shoot through any pervert that lives, keep the family safe,” Kendrick raps on “Meet the Grahams.”

Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Shulz recently commented on Drake's new song on their podcast “Brillant Idiots.”

“But you would be mad if you saw your homie out and you saw your homie go, ‘bop, bop, bop, bop, bop.' You know what I'm saying?” Charlemagne said referring to the “Not Like Us” lyrics at the 1:45 mark.

“Nobody told you to put them motherf*ckers names on you, bro,” Charlemagne said directly to Drake.

As for Schulz, he believes that it's a good look for Drake to lean on this beef with LeBron since the 2024 rap battle.“He's got people talking about something that's not him losing a battle,” Schulz said. “Also, this is the first music that he put out post-battle that people seem to be at least having a conversation around.”