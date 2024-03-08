Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will be back in the boxing ring on Friday for a 10-round bout with two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The highly anticipated match is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Among the many, many gamblers to place wagers on Ngannou-Joshua? Sports fanatic, gambling fiend and five-time Grammy-winning rapper Drake, who placed a typically massive bet on the fight.
“Drizzy” posted a receipt of his bet with Stake on Instagram. He placed a whopping $650,000 on Ngannou to defeat Joshua at 3.10 odds, for a potential payout of over $1.9 million.
The accompanying caption on Drake's post expressed even more confidence in Ngannou.
“Betting on a scary man,” he wrote.
Drake's series of high-profile sports wagers over the year has led many to believe in a so-called “Drake curse” after the Toronto native lost several lavish bets in a row. Ngannou and his camp can take heart from Drake's most recent public bet, though. He placed an astonishing $1.15 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, which paid out to over $2.3 million after Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning touchdown drive in overtime.
Ngannou (0-1) first took to the boxing in October, falling to lineal and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a split decision. Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) won the IBF and WBA heavyweight titles in 2017, only to lose and regain them before losing consecutive fights to Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021 and August 2022. He was initially slated to fight Deontay Wilder in Riyadh, but Wilder lost a unanimous decision to Joseph Parker in December, paving the way for Ngannou to step in.
Ngannou-Joshua is scheduled to begin around 5:50 p.m. EST.