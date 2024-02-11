Drake knows it's never good to bet against Taylor Swift...

The Super Bowl is the moment that sports bettors all around the world look forward to every year. In recent years, it has become a trend for celebrities and other wealthy individuals to make headlines by wagering large sums of money on the outcome of the big game. Leading up to Super Bowl 58, Canadian rap superstar Drake made headlines by betting $1.15 million on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and repeat as champions.

While $1.15 million is certainly a lot of money, it is money that Drake can afford to lose. However, this doesn't mean that the world famous rapper did not put any thought into which team he put his money on.

Drake went on Instagram to share insight with fans and followers as to how he came to his decision to back the Chiefs to defeat the 49ers in Super Bowl 58. Fittingly, it turns out that Drake believes in the power of a fellow musician to help guide the Chiefs to victory.

In a post on the social media platform, Drake shared that he didn't feel it was a good idea to bet against superstar singer Taylor Swift and her legion of dedicated followers, known as Swifties. Swift is in a relationship with Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

Unfortunately for Drake and Chiefs fans, the betting consensus on US sportsbooks does not agree with Drake, and the books do not believe in Swift's power to influence the outcome of this game.

Kansas City is currently a 1.5-point underdog on the spread and a slight underdog on the moneyline at +108. It appears that Drake's bet may have helped to slightly shift the betting lines, as the Chiefs were +2.5 points earlier in the day on Saturday.