As one of the few undefeated teams remaining in 2024-2025, Drake (9-0) will put their record to the test on Tuesday against Kansas State (6-3). It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Drake-Kansas State prediction and pick.

While not facing the stiffest competition, Drake has been one of the early surprise teams of the year. If they can take down the Wildcats on the road, it would be their fourth notable victory of the season. Drake has already beaten Miami, Vanderbilt, and Florida Atlantic, all by double figures.

In many ways, Kansas State has been the opposite of Drake early on. Although the Wildcats entered the year with high expectations due to the acquisition of transfers Coleman Hawkins and Dug McDaniel, they have been inconsistent through nine games. They enter the matchup with Drake off a week-long break following an 88-71 loss to St. John's.

Drake-Kansas State College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: Drake-Kansas State Odds

Drake: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +100

Kansas State: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 136.5 (-110)

How to Watch Drake vs. Kansas State

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Drake Will Cover The Spread/Win

Drake's defense has been their motor throughout this early run. The Bulldogs are allowing just 60.1 points per game thus far, the 10th-best mark in the country. A lot of that success is predicated on their aggressive on-ball defense that limits assists (8.7 per game, 4th) and overall shot attempts (47.1, 2nd). On paper, Kansas State is the best offense they will face all year, but they have struggled to put it all together to this point.

Despite their abundance of talent, Kansas State only has three players averaging double figures in 2024-2025. Two of their top scorers, Brendan Hausen and Dug McDaniel, are still connecting on well below 50 percent of their field goal attempts. A win for Drake will begin and end on the defensive end. They have yet to allow over 70 points in a single game this season. Kansas State has only been held below that mark twice this year but is 0-2 in those games.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

If Kansas State can ever put it all together, it still has the potential to be one of the best offenses in the country. While they have flashed potential in glimpses, they have never been able to sustain that level of play. While they have failed to compete with high-level opposition, the jury is still out on Drake at this point in the year, making this a potential get-right game for the Wildcats.

Drake has beaten several quality opponents thus far but has clawed their way to doing so. They are an elite defensive team but less intimidating on offense and are heavily reliant on junior guard Bennett Stirtz. In seven of their nine games, Stirtz has played at least 39 minutes. They are going to need another big game from Stirtz in this one against the most talented backcourt they will likely face all season. That is a lot to put on one player.

Kansas State also has more preparation time for this game than Drake. The Wildcats have not played since Dec. 7, giving them over a week to prepare for the Bulldogs. Drake travels to Kansas City four days after blanking St. Ambrose 90-35 on Dec. 12.

Final Drake-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

This Drake team is no joke, but this is a very good buy-low spot on Kansas State. While the Wildcats have yet to reach their peak, it is hard to imagine Drake being better than they already have. They have beaten superior opponents with their defense before, but none of them had an offense as dynamic as Kansas State's can be.

While Drake enters the game as KenPom's 73rd-best team in the country, they are just 128th in offensive rating. Their 44th-rated defense has carried them. With nine days to prepare, Kansas State will be as ready for this defense as ever. Drake will need to score points to keep up with them, which has not been their calling card. Stirtz is good, but he cannot match these Wildcats' weapons every time down the court.

Final Drake-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -1.5 (-108)