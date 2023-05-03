Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald sent a stern warning during the Dream’s training camp on Wednesday.

“We’re going to be scary this year,” said Aari McDonald, via The Next Atlanta Dream Reporter Gabriella Lewis.

Forwards Monique Billings and Cheyenne Parker, the two leading rebounders for the Dream during the 2022 season, will return to the roster in 2023. Guard Tiffany Hayes, one of the team’s scoring leaders, was traded to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Dream traded for Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray in exchange for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft and a 2025 first-round selection. The Dream agreed to extend Gray’s contract in March, locking down the former Wings star through the 2025 season.

“This is an amazing opportunity to make Atlanta my home,” Gray said in a statement. “This organization and this fan base have already been so welcoming to me and I haven’t even put on a Dream jersey yet.

“I’m grateful to be a part of what Tanisha and Dan are building here and I’m excited to get to work.”

The 6-foot averaged 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds for Dallas in the 2022 season, good enough for third place on the team in both categories. Only guard Marina Mabrey, now a member of the Chicago Sky, and guard Arike Ogunbowale earned more points per game than Gray.

Atlanta drafted Stanford guard Haley Jones and South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere with their two first-round picks, shoring up a young corp that features McDonald, former Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and former Michigan forward Naz Hillmon. Howard won the league’s Rookie of the Year award after averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 34 starts and games played.

Howard joined an All-Rookie team that featured Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith, Sky guard Rebekah Gardner, Fever center Queen Egbo and Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin.