The Atlanta Dream take on the Los Angeles Sparks. Our WNBA odds series has our Dream Sparks prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Dream Sparks.

The Atlanta Dream started the post-Olympic break portion of the WNBA season with great confidence. Atlanta won three straight games against opponents with winning records. The Dream handled the Seattle Storm, then the Connecticut Sun, then the Phoenix Mercury. All three teams had winning records when they came to Atlanta. The Dream gave them nightmares. Atlanta was a completely different ballclub from the one which went 7-17 in 24 pre-Olympics games in the first half of the season. The month off enabled Jordin Canada to heal and become a better, more effective player.

That three-game winning streak suggested that the Dream were going to continue to improve, but it hasn't worked out that way. Atlanta has lost four straight after that three-game winning streak. However, it must be said that Atlanta is playing good teams. The Dream have lost to the Mercury, the Indiana Fever, the Seattle Storm, and the Las Vegas Aces. None of them have losing records.

The Los Angeles Sparks, whom the Dream face on Sunday afternoon, have the worst record in the league. This is a “get healthy” game for the Dream, who are one game behind the Chicago Sky for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot. Chicago is at the Minnesota Lynx earlier on Sunday, so the Dream could take the floor in LA knowing that with a win, they could tie the Sky for the eighth playoff position. The Dream might not be able to beat the better teams remaining on their schedule, so they absolutely have to win every game against the bottom (non-playoff) tier of opponents in the league. If they lose this game, chances are the Dream will miss the postseason.

Here are the Dream-Sparks WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Dream-Sparks Odds

Atlanta Dream: -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -170

Los Angeles Sparks: +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dream vs. Sparks

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

TV: Peachtree TV, SportsNet LA, WNBA League Pass

Why The Dream Could Cover The Spread

The Dream are in must-win mode. Technically this isn't must-win, since there are still several games left in the season and a loss wouldn't mathematically eliminate Atlanta. However, it is essentially a must-win. As we said above, the Dream might lose to good teams in the next two weeks before the regular season ends. The Dream have to take care of the inferior teams on the slate. They can't slip up here and still expect to make the playoffs. There's way too much at stake. The Dream have been running into quality opponents. Now they get a team they absolutely should beat. Everything except home court lines up well for Atlanta here.

Why The Sparks Could Cover The Spread

The Sparks beat the New York Liberty one week ago. They can play. Their problem is simply that they don't finish games, but they often lead through three or three and a half quarters. They just have to play well in the last five minutes. If they can do that one thing, they'll probably cover.

Final Dream-Sparks Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a defining game for Atlanta. It's either a big win which puts pressure on the Chicago Sky, or it's a humiliating, season-derailing loss. We think it will be hard for Atlanta to fall short here. The Dream against the spread is a play we like a lot.

Final Dream-Sparks Prediction & Pick: Dream -3.5