ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Dream take on the Seattle Storm. Our WNBA odds series has our Dream-Storm prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Dream Storm.

This game is shrouded in mystery and uncertainty. Put differently: Which version of the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm will show up for this game?

Which version of the Dream will be in evidence on the night of August 28? Will it be the Atlanta team which won three straight games after the Olympic break, and which beat really good teams, including Seattle? Atlanta beat the Storm and then beat the Connecticut Sun, the second-place team in the league, followed by the Phoenix Mercury. All three Atlanta opponents have winning records. The Dream weren't mopping up the bottom tier of the W. They became a dramatically different ballclub from the one which was 7-17 in 24 games before the Olympic break.

However, the Dream have regressed since that three-game winning streak. Atlanta has lost at home to Phoenix and Indiana in its last two outings. Have the Dream lost what they established a few weeks ago, or is this group ready to regain its new winning edge?

Which version of the Storm are we going to see? Seattle was playing great basketball before the Olympic break, winning eight of its last 10 games before the midseason interruption. However, Seattle is 1-3 after the Olympic break, including a brutal performance on Monday in a shocking home loss to the Washington Mystics.

Seattle started its season 1-3 back in May before winning eight of its next nine, so we have seen this team struggle for a 10-day period and then go on a three-week Storm surge. Is that what we are about to see again, or is this time going to be even tougher for a group which has struggled to shoot the 3-point shot in 2024? Among the Storm shooters who hav struggled, the main case study is Jewell Loyd, who just can't find the basket consistently. Loyd is a proven WNBA scorer, but she is shooting under 27 percent from 3-point range this year. That has to change in a big way for Seattle to be a legitimate WNBA title contender.

Here are the Dream-Storm WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Dream-Storm Odds

Atlanta Dream: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Seattle Storm: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 157.5 (-108)

Under: 157.5 (-112)

How To Watch Dream-Storm

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: Peachtree TV, Fox 13 Plus, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free trial)*

Why The Dream Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Dream beat the Storm outright and cashed an underdog moneyline ticket roughly two weeks ago. Now they face a Storm team which just lost at home to Washington and is simply not playing well. Atlanta is getting almost nine points on the spread. It seems very reasonable to think that Atlanta can at least keep this game close, if not win it straight up. The Storm have been absolutely atrocious coming out of the Olympic break. Seattle can't shoot, and it keeps taking 3-pointers instead of getting to the free throw line with a more attacking style.

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

This team has too many talented players to continue to play this poorly. Jewell Loyd is too skilled as a scorer to continue to struggle the way she has been struggling in 2024. The Storm have a roster which, on paper, should be really good. Seattle, if it puts the pieces together, can blow the doors off this game. You know Seattle will be motivated after its clunker on Monday against Washington.

Final Dream-Storm Prediction & Pick

Seattle is, on paper, a much better team, but the Storm have been awful of late. They could reverse course in this game, but that feels like a hunch rather than a solid, informed opinion backed by analysis. Stay away from this one. These teams are hard to read right now.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Dream-Storm Prediction & Pick: Dream +8.5