DreamHack Winter Shares Expo Activities and Unveils Creators, Concerts & Cosplayers

DreamHack Winter Expo 2023: Entertainment, Gaming, and More on November 24-26 – Unveiling Exciting Activities, Creators, and Cosplay.

This year's DreamHack Winter Expo, taking place from November 24 to 26, 2023, is set to be a haven for entertainment enthusiasts. Attendees can immerse themselves in a wide array of entertainment activities and discover exciting new games. The expo will feature products from major tech brands and showcase gamer-focused interior design. Additionally, for those seeking a moment of respite, mental health support will be available through various wellness organizations.

Elgiganten

Nordic electronics retailer Elgiganten returns as the official presenting partner of DreamHack Winter. They're bringing an exciting daily giveaway to their expo stage, offering attendees a chance to win amazing prizes and DreamHack goodies. The Elgiganten booth and official store will also feature playable versions of Tekken 8, giving attendees a unique opportunity to experience the game before its official release.

Nintendo promises an unforgettable experience at DreamHack Winter. With a dedicated stage, iconic characters like Mario and Luigi, and thrilling tournaments, attendees can fully immerse themselves in the world of Nintendo. From showcasing skills in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to enjoying Nintendo Switch Sports and other Nintendo games, there's something for every Nintendo fan to enjoy.

PC Game Pass

The PC Game Pass booth offers a diverse range of activities for attendees. Test your skills on the claw machine, take on the Gold Bar Challenge, or showcase your strength on the boxing machine — all with the chance to win fantastic prizes. Attendees can also indulge in unique experiences like manicure sessions or stylish haircuts, sample a curated selection of games from the PC Game Pass, or simply relax in the console lounge. Don't miss the iconic Vasco statue from Starfield and the legendary Power Armor from Fallout for fantastic photo opportunities.

Husqvarna

Husqvarna, known for robotic lawn mowing, is set to premiere a world-first collaboration at DreamHack Winter. This exclusive experience, available to attendees over 18, promises a demonic update and the opportunity to participate in a groundbreaking Championship.

Pantamera

At the Pantamera booth, attendees can engage in an environmentally responsible experience. Test your precision with the bean-bag-wall and compete for prizes in Pantamera's arcade game, Panta World. Pantamera ambassador and Youtuber SampeV2 will make daily appearances at the booth. Additionally, attendees can participate in Sampe's daily Pantamera CS2 challenge on the mainstage and get a chance to win by recycling cans and bottles in the recycling roulette.

Tele2

Tele2 returns for the eighth consecutive year to provide top-tier broadband services. With lightning-fast connectivity featuring dual redundant fiber routes boasting 20 Gbit/second both upstream and downstream per connection, Tele2 aims to enhance the gaming experience for tens of thousands of participants.

Arla

Arla is focused on promoting a healthier lifestyle for kids in the gaming world. At DreamHack, the Arla team will offer breakfast, snacks, and evening food to all children to highlight the importance of a healthier lifestyle for young minds. Attendees can also enjoy pancake races and watch demonstrations of simple cooking techniques to inspire a new generation.

EVNIA

EVNIA Powered by Philips, a new brand aiming to “Reinvent the Rules of gaming,” will offer attendees the opportunity to face off against Team Vitality in a virtual skill-based competition. For those looking for a less competitive experience, the Free-to-play section will host 5 on 5 and 1 on 1 tournaments. Attendees can also explore the EVNIA Dream Setup for the ultimate gaming experience.

Meet and Collaborate with Your Favorite Creators

The Creator Hub is back at DreamHack Winter, offering unique ways for creators and audiences to interact. Attendees can enjoy meet & greets, gameshows, and watch their favorite content creators play live in the Stream Studio. With over 150 popular creators like Elajjaz, Kandyland, AnnieFuchsia, NymN, and MissMikkaa, there are plenty of opportunities to engage with the online personalities they admire.

Lose Yourself in Cosplay

DreamHack encourages attendees to express themselves through cosplay. Hundreds of cosplayers will be in attendance, creating memorable moments throughout the event. Those feeling particularly confident can participate in the DreamHack Cosplay Championship and ECG Qualifier, with a prize pool of 25,000 SEK. The judging panel includes cosplay veterans such as Amenoo Cosplay, Sophie Riis, and Mistvein.

Gather Round and Take Part in the Tabletop Arena

The Tabletop Arena is perfect for both newcomers and veterans of tabletop gaming. Whether you're into Magic the Gathering or want to explore new games, this area offers something for all ages and skill levels. Asmodee Nordics' experienced staff is on hand to facilitate and welcome newcomers to the world of tabletop gaming.

Turn Up the Volume with DreamHack Winter's Star-Studded Lineup

The music lineup at DreamHack Winter boasts an impressive array of Swedish music talent across various genres. From chart-toppers Estraden to TikTok superstar BELL and the electronic blend of rap and house from LBSB, there's music to suit all tastes. Attendees can look forward to a diverse and energetic music experience.

Get Creative and Build in the LEGO Builders Zone

The LEGO Builders Zone offers a fun experience for all ages. Attendees can let their creativity flow with LEGO in various ways, from speed-building competitions to meeting LEGO Master stars. It's an opportunity to let your imagination run wild and create memorable LEGO designs.

Go for Victory in the Battle Zone

The Battle Zone provides an exhilarating opportunity for all ages to compete. Whether you're diving into the fray, loading up Nerf blasters, or simply looking to experience the thrill of victory, the Battle Zone offers exciting challenges and memories waiting to be made.

The Return of the LAN Experience

The world-renowned LAN experience returns to DreamHack Winter, allowing attendees to bring their own computer or console and participate in various competitions. Notable events include the Fortnite Battle Royale Duos tournament with a $10,000 USD prize pool and Sweden's first-ever 1,000,000 SEK CS2 tournament. It's an opportunity for gamers to forge new friendships and enjoy competitive gaming at its best.