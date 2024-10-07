After his brutal Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood against CM Punk, Drew McIntyre revealed his NSFW head injury. He needed staples to close the wound he suffered during the match.

In a set of photos from the event, McIntyre showed off the injury. The other three photos show a bloodied McIntyre throughout the match. “I saw red,” his caption read.

The fourth photo is taken from above McIntyre's head after the match. Several staples were used to close the gushing cut. Hopefully, McIntyre will be okay and get a break after being a workhorse for WWE for years.

The head injury presumably occurred when CM Punk hit Drew McIntyre with a toolbox. It looked brutal on TV, and McIntyre began sporting a crimson mask soon after.

Throughout the match, the blood continued to spread across McIntyre's face. As the photos show, his face was completely covered in red at one point.

This marked the end of Punk and McIntyre's feud for now. They previously competed in two other singles matches at SummerSlam and Bash in Berlin. Punk won the feud 2-1 after winning the last two matches of the series.

Now, McIntyre should receive time off from the company after being a staple of RAW for years. WWE fans should not expect to see him at Crown Jewel or Survivor Series. Perhaps he will return during the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match in February.

Drew McIntyre's blood feud with CM Punk

WWE fans have been treated to one of their best rivalries in recent years with McIntyre and Punk. Their feud began at the 2024 Royal Rumble when McIntyre legitimately injured Punk.

This kept Punk on the shelf for months — his next match did not occur until August at SummerSlam. Still, Punk remained a part of WWE TV, costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship several times.

The first instance was at WrestleMania XL after McIntyre won the title from Seth “Freakin” Rollins. He then cost him the title at Clash at the Castle: Scotland and Money in the Bank.

After months of torment, Punk got his comeuppance at SummerSlam when McIntyre defeated him. Rollins served as the special guest referee of the match.

At Bash in Berlin, Punk got a win back, defeating McIntyre in a strap match. They would have one more stipulation match at the WWE's Bad Blood, opening the show with a Hell in a Cell match.

The match lasted over 30 minutes and set the precedent for the night. A bloodied McIntyre ultimately lost to Punk after being hit with a final GTS.

Where both superstars go from here is unclear. McIntyre was Punk's first feud after returning to WWE at Survivor Series: War Games in 2023.

McIntyre will probably receive time off after the brutal match. Punk, meanwhile, could be working his way towards a match with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

WWE fans will have to wait and see. Both superstars came out of the rivalry looking strong and will have big moments in store. Barring any injuries, both should be critical parts of the road to WrestleMania 41.