The heated rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is not cooling down, as two of the WWE's biggest stars brawled on RAW. This time, McIntyre got his comeuppance. He showed off the aftermath on social media.

On X (formerly Twitter), McIntyre shared a picture of his back. It was welted and cut due to being whipped by Punk with his own belt. However, he did show off his wrist, which is still home to the bracelet featuring the names of Punk's wife and dog.

During a promo between World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Randy Orton, McIntyre decided to interrupt them. Before he could say a word, Orton hit Gunther with an RKO. McIntyre looked interested in joining in, taking his shirt off before Punk launched a sneak attack.

McIntyre threw Punk into the ring steps before taking off his belt. Before he could whip Punk like Dwayne Johnson did Cody Rhodes, the Second City Saint dodged the attack. Punk then whipped McIntyre several times across his back and abdomen before the Scottish Psychopath retreated into the crowd.

This is yet another turn in the rivalry between McIntyre and Punk. With the Bash in Berlin and Bad Blood PLEs coming up, expect their heated feud to continue.

The Drew McIntyre and CM Punk feud

For months, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have been feuding on WWE's RAW. This began at the Royal Rumble when McIntyre legitimately injured Punk during the men's match.

In turn, Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL after he won it against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. This allowed Damian Priest — who just dropped the title to Gunther — to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the championship.

The following months featured verbal exchanges and sneak attacks until Punk was medically cleared to compete. Throughout those months, Punk cost McIntyre his chance to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship several times. McIntyre and Punk squared off at SummerSlam on August 3, 2024, with Rollins serving as the special guest referee.

Despite Punk having the match won, he let his emotions get the best of him. He saw Rollins wearing the bracelet that McIntyre stole after the referee picked it up off the mat. After Punk attacked Rollins, McIntyre delivered a low blow to the former and hit him with a Claymore, giving him the victory.

But it does not appear their rivalry is over. The latest RAW attack suggests Punk is still seeking his “pound of flesh.” Sooner or later, he will get his moment. WWE fans are awaiting the next match in this storied feud.

After nearly a decade away from the company, CM Punk returned to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series PLE. This came after his run with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which marked the return of Punk to professional wrestling after seven years away.

Since coming back to WWE, Punk has only competed in two matches — the men's Royal Rumble and his SummerSlam match with McIntyre. Despite this, he has remained one of the biggest stars in the company.