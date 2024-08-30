The ongoing WWE feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has unleashed a new side of the Scottish Warrior. He is now the most Deadpool-like self-aware character on the roster, thanks to Triple H.

As much credit as McIntyre deserves for delivering in the ring and on the microphone, he accredits the character to the WWE creative team, led by Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“I mean, obviously, our creative team, led by Triple H, is phenomenal. They understand exactly who I am and write for me in a way where I can just be one hundred percent myself,” he praised during an interview with ClutchPoints. “It is important to me to be self-aware. And at the same time, if I say things that people are saying online, it's because I am a wrestling fan who took it personally [and who] took it too far.

“And I think like a wrestling fan, even though I'm in WWE. So it's cool that I get to be my true self most of the time. But even if the volume's turned up slightly, it is very close to the real Drew,” he continued.

What makes it easier for McIntyre is bringing his “family to work.” He said this as he lifted his arm, revealing the bracelet he stole from CM Punk with the names of his wife and dog. “Wherever I go, they're right by my side on my wrist,” he smugly said.

Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and the hottest WWE feud of the year

Since January 2024, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have been embroiled in the WWE's top feud. It all started when McIntyre inadvertently injured Punk while delivering a Future Shock DDT. On that night, Punk got the last laugh by eliminating McIntyre from the men's Royal Rumble match.

This caused Punk to miss WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, McIntyre earned a title shot against then-World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

He won that match before celebrating in front of Punk. This caused Punk to lash out and attack McIntyre, setting up Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. McIntyre would get a rematch a couple of months later in June at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

In front of his home country, McIntyre lost. Punk posed as a referee and cost McIntyre the match. This was one of the many times Punk cost McIntyre a chance to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship.

Along the way, McIntyre and Punk took turns physically assaulting the other. One infamous attack took place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois. This is when he stole the aforementioned bracelet that features his wife's name, AJ Lee, and his dog's name, Larry.

Their first one-on-one match came at SummerSlam in August. That was almost seven full months after the Royal Rumble incident. Rollins served as the special guest referee. While Punk had the upper hand, he lost due to his emotions getting in the way. Rollins put the bracelet on his wrist, angering Punk and allowing McIntyre to take advantage.

Coming up, they will face in a strap match at Bash in Berlin.