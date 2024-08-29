One day after Drew McIntyre was brutally attacked by CM Punk on WWE's Monday Night RAW, he was recovered and ready for their strap match at Bash in Berlin.

“Oh yeah, my back is fine,” McIntyre told ClutchPoints while promoting The Killer's Game, his first movie. “Punk attacked me from behind, literally after I said he's scared of me [and that] he always attacks me from behind. Then he attacked me from behind and proved my point, and people still cheered him.

“It's a weird time in WWE,” he conceded.

However, McIntyre promises to get his pound of flesh back. “Thankfully, on Saturday [August 31], I will get the opportunity to hit him back. And he can't attack me from behind because he will be attached to a strap that I am also attached to,” McIntyre explained.

His one promise? “I am going to beat him until he turns to dust,” he promised.

We will see who gets the win at the upcoming WWE Bash in Berlin PLE. McIntyre won their first one-on-one encounter at SummerSlam, which was refereed by Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's WWE rivalry

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have been embroiled in one of the WWE's hottest feuds throughout 2024. It started at the Royal Rumble in January when McIntyre injured Punk's tricep. That kept Punk on the shelf for months — his first match back was in August at SummerSlam.

Still, McIntyre and Punk kept their feud going, exchanging verbal and physical blows before their first one-on-one encounter. McIntyre got his career-defining moment at WrestleMania XL, defeating Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, after the match, he celebrated in Punk's face, who attacked him and allowed Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

After that, Punk cost McIntyre several shots at the World Heavyweight Championship, including a Money in the Bank cash-in in July. McIntyre won the title match at the July PLE and attempted to cash in that same night. Priest and Rollins were in the middle of their match before McIntyre's music hit. Punk once again cost McIntyre the title with a sneak attack.

The rivalry became personal after Punk cost McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. The WWE PLE took place in front of McIntyre's home country of Scotland. He was embarrassed by Punk, ultimately attacking him a week later on SmackDown. McIntyre left Punk bloodied and took a bracelet from him with the names of his wife and dog, AJ Lee and Larry.

Coming up, they will clash at Bash in Berlin. They will compete in a strap match that will connect the two competitors.

What is The Killer's Game?

The Killer's Game is McIntyre's first movie. He stars alongside fellow WWE alum Dave Bautista. Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Pom Klementieff, and Ben Kingsley also star in it.

The movie follows an assassin (Bautista) who discovers he has a terminal illness. He has just fallen in love and sets a hit on himself to prevent her from suffering. After learning the diagnosis was wrong, he has to fight his way to survival.

The Killer's Game will be released on September 13.