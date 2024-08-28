As CM Punk and Drew McIntyre prepare for their second match this summer at Bash in Berlin, with the two men being locked together via a leather belt as they duke it out in a Strap match, one question has persisted regarding their feud: what the heck is up with the Larry and AJ bracelet?

That's right, after watching Punk effectively cost himself the win at SummerSlam over a Gollum-esque desire to get back his “Precious,” fans have openly wondered why he hasn't simply made another friendship bracelet, or why McIntyre hasn't trashed the totem to really stick it to his foe? Is the bracelet magic? Does Punker not know how to do basic crafts?

Well, fortunately for WWE fans the world over, Haley Miller of Comic Book did the lord's work and asked McIntyre that very question ahead of Bash in Berlin, and his answer is very on-brand.

“It comes with me everywhere. What am I gonna do with it? I don't know, I toy with the idea of breaking it but that's too easy. It causes him just so much emotional hurt and stress It's hilarious. Over something that's, you know, just a piece of trash to me. Once I take him out of wrestling and I get surgery for my arm for all the high fives I'm given for taking Punk out of wrestling, I'll probably frame it and put it in a nice little glass frame,” McIntyre told Comicbook.com.

“Put it above my mantle and look at my greatest achievement. Not wrestling the main event at WrestleMania, multiple world titles; holding the place together when the world shut down during the pandemic. Now taking CM Punk out of wrestling? My number one achievement. I also was in a real movie which he's never done. Straight to DVD, Punk.”

You know, when you really think about it, McIntyre really has no reason to destroy the Larry and AJ bracelet, as if he can get his opponent to self-sabotage seemingly at will over the $.50 piece of fan-made kitch, he might as well roll with it, as it cost the “Best in the World” a win at SummerSlam and may again cost him a match at Bash in Berlin if deployed correctly. Silly stuff? Yes, but frankly, at least it's consistent.

This WWE Superstar wants a shot at Drew McIntyre

While the feud between McIntyre and Punk has been going strong for the better part of the year, with the potential for WWE to keep things going for the next few months or even until the 2025 Royal Rumble, where this all began, eventually someone will have to take on either man as part of a new feud, even if it's hard to imagine said matchup will come close to this current “Battle of the Bracelet.”

Fortunately, McIntyre won't have to look too far to find another Superstar who wants to step up and test his mettle against the “Scottish Warrior,” as Baron Corbin, a former rival who is technically on the main roster – even if he's almost never on television – told Sportskeeda he's got next.

“Yes. Yes I would love to get back in the mix with Drew and go to war because we he left and came back, you even heard it in his match with Roman Reigns where Roman was saying, ‘You’re not the same Drew, you’re not the same guy.’ I think I went and did the exact same thing, I went and created a new level of energy, excitement, and aggression so it would be a different animal that he got,” Corbin told Sportskeeda via Fightful.

“When he’s done [with CM Punk], he can pick up the pieces, get back on the horse, and he can come visit me on SmackDown where imma hit him with the End Of Days so hard that his head pops off his body and bounces into the third row and it becomes a souvenir for an eight-year-old kid.”

At his point, pretty much any feud of note wouldn't be worth Corbin's time, as he's getting to the point where his name could come up in the next round of roster cuts if he doesn't carve out a niche on Main Roster television soon. While wrestling McIntyre and giving him the business for a few weeks would certainly fit that bill to a T, guaranteeing him employment indefinitely, at this point, going from Punk to Corbin would be a pretty significant downgrade for the “Scottish Warrior,” and probably won't happen unless he needs an easy win as part of a bigger storyline.