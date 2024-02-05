He seems like a suitable companion.

Dua Lipa showed up to the Grammys with a new date — her father!

The singer arrived in a long-sleeved metal dress. Additionally, her hair wore her hair down. Her dad, Dukagjin Lipa, wore a traditional tuxedo, PEOPLE reports.

Lipa is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year for Dance the Night Away for Barbie.

Along with tonight's Grammys, the 28-year-old singer's movie Argylle just opened up. So far, it has brought in an estimated $18 million at the domestic box office, Daily Mail reports.

Plus, she's set to perform this evening. What song? We'll find out soon…

In regards to her dad, the singer seems quite tight with him. She told The Guardian she had a “good relationship” with both parents, adding, “They trusted me.”

As for what to expect from this year's show, there's a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. Top acts like Billy Joel, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Luke Combs will all be there.

Trevor Noah will host for the fourth consecutive year in a row. Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr. said of him to NBC New York, “There's never a hesitation, never a hiccup. There's never a stumble.”

He added, “He relates so well to the artists and to the music community in my mind, because he's af an and he's and appreciator and lover of music.”

Be sure to check out Dua Lipa and more as the Grammys airs on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 pm EST.