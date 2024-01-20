Dua Lipa admits being hopeless romantic and ignoring red flags in relationships, but will the upcoming third Dua Lipa album be the same?

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Dua Lipa embraces her identity as a “hopeless romantic.” The singer also candidly acknowledged her tendency to overlook early warning signs in relationships. “I used to always ignore the red flag, and I think I also realized that the red flag shows up pretty early on. More often than not, I’ve chosen to ignore it.”

Reflecting on her experiences, particularly during the creation of the upcoming third Dua Lipa album, she admits to previously ignoring red flags that often surfaced early on in her dating life.

Regardless, the third Dua Lipa album won't be about being hopelessly romantic. This time, she explores her time being single, drawing inspiration from her dating experiences to fuel her songwriting collaborations.

In the studio, she delved into her personal journey, learning valuable lessons about herself along the way. Lipa describes her approach to love and relationships as giving her “100 percent, my all” when she's with someone, emphasizing her commitment to the experience.

Despite past tendencies to ignore red flags, Lipa appreciates the lessons learned during her single phase. She acknowledges the importance of the introspective period, stating, “Had it not been for the time that I had spent writing these songs and understanding myself, I probably wouldn’t have known what I wanted, or how I saw my relationship being.”

Grateful for the insights gained through her new album, Lipa recognizes each experience as a valuable lesson in shaping her understanding of love and self.