Dua Lipa and John Cena appeared in Barbie together. They seem to have some sort of tight bond as the “Dance the Night” singer recently called Cena her “emotional support actor.”

During an interview with Rolling Stone for their latest cover story, Dua Lipa discussed her relationship with Cena. “I can't do a single thing without him,” she claimed. “I've loved working with him. I think we're each other's emotional support actor.”

The singer recently made her acting debut in Barbie. She had hosted or served as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live twice before, but this was a different gig. It sounds like she is happy that Cena was also a part of the large ensemble of Greta Gerwig's film.

Coming up, the two will once again share the screen. They both star in Matthew Vaughn's Argylle. The Kingsman director's latest film stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, and more.

John Cena got his acting start while he was still a part of the WWE. In recent years, Cena has gone full-time to Hollywood, starring in films like Blockers, Bumblebee, F9, The Suicide Squad, and Vacation Friends. He did return to the WWE for a brief stint in the fall of 2023. He hasn't been since seen in the ring since his loss to Solo Sikoa at the Crown Jewel event.

Dua Lipa is a Grammy-winning artist and one of the biggest stars in the world. To date, she has released two studio albums, her self-titled debut and Future Nostalgia in 2020. She is fresh off of the “Future Nostalgia” tour which ran for four legs and 91 shows in 2022.