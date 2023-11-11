Dua Lipa reveals she wrote 97 new songs for her third album, her latest single and hit 'Houdini' was one of them.

Are we ready for new Dua Lipa songs and era?

Following the success of her 2020 project, Future Nostalgia, Dua successfully navigated a comeback with her single ‘Houdini.' The song, gathering over 10 Million views in 24 hours on YouTube, is an homage to the '80s. Much like her songs in her sophomore album, she takes a step further back in time.

It even drew inspiration from the iconic beats of Michael Jackson's “Thriller,” courtesy of producer Kevin Parker.

In the music video, Dua Lipa channels '70s vibes, donning a leotard reminiscent of a Chorus Line dancer. Her energetic and carefree movements, more spontaneous than choreographed, capture the essence of a night out on the town—sweaty, contagious, and confidently free-spirited. The choice to center the song around being elusive is ironic yet fitting for the globe-trotting artist known for her jet-setting lifestyle.

But that's not the exciting part yet. Yahoo reveals Dua Lipa wrote new 97 songs for her upcoming album. Although she's still keeping it under wraps.

Regardless, we can infer that she'll kick off her new era with familiar yet undeniably enjoyable tracks. The song retains the infectious chorus-writing prowess she showcased in Future Nostalgia. While also complemented by an inspired organ solo in the bridge.

Notably, ‘Houdini' defies the trend of ultra-short pop songs in the TikTok age, exceeding the three-minute mark. In a week filled with Grammy nominations and a whirlwind of events, Dua Lipa proved once again that her songs are here to stay and beating the allegation on having no enduring appeal.