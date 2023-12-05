ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Anaheim Ducks go on the road to take on the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Ducks-Avalanche prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Ducks are playing much better this season than they did last season. They have started the year off 10-14, which still is not great, but it is a step forward. This is the third time these teams have played. The Ducks have lost 8-2, and won 4-3. That eight-goal game is a little bit of an outlier for the stats, but the Ducks goalies have 64 total saves on 75 shots against them. Five different skaters have scored a goal for the Ducks against the Avalanche. As a team, they have taken 54 shots in the two games played.

The Avalanche are 15-7-2 this season. They have dropped their last three games, though. Against the Ducks, Devon Toews, Bowen Byram, and Valeri Nichushkin each have two goals. Four different players have three points against Anaheim. The Avalanche have used two different goalies against the Ducks, and they have allowed just five goals in the two games.

John Gibson will be the starting goaltender for the Ducks while the Avalanche will most likely have Alexander Georgiev in net.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Avalanche Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-105)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How to Watch Ducks vs. Avalanche

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports West, Altitude Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Anaheim is going to have a tough time scoring in this game. Georgiev is one of the better goaltenders in the NHL, and he should be able to have a good game. This means the Ducks are going to have to match it on the defensive end of the ice. The Ducks bounced back from giving up eight goals to just giving up three in their last game against Colorado. They need to match that intensity. When Anaheim allows three goals or less, they have a record of 9-7. They may not win the game if they allow just three goals, but it gives them a fantastic chance to cover the spread and keep the game close.

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Avalanche scored eight goals in the first game against the Ducks at home. The Ducks are going to do everything they can to just play better in the defensive zone, but Colorado seems to have their number. The Avalanche are very good when they get to the three goal mark. They have a record of 14-2-2 when scoring at least three goals. I think the Avalanche will get to that number easily, they just need to do enough to cover the spread. Colorado should be able to net four goals in this one, and if they do, they will cover the spread.

Final Ducks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

I do not think this game will be very close. The Avalanche are the better team, and they have a much better goalie in net. Colorado should be able to put some pucks in the back of the net. I am going to take Colorado to cover this spread, and win this game with ease.

Final Ducks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (-114), Over 6.5 (-118)