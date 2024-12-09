ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Anaheim Ducks are on the road to take on the Montreal Canadiens Monday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Ducks-Canadiens prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Ducks-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Canadiens Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +122

Montreal Canadiens: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Ducks vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: KCOP, Victory+, TSN2, RDS

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anaheim has a lot of talent on their team. They just traded for defensemen jacob Trouba, and he played 20 minutes per game for the Rangers. He is yet to make his Ducks debut, but you can expect that to happen soon. Trevor Zegras is also very good, but he is not having his best season. He is someone the Ducks really need to pick it up. If he gets going, the Ducks can become a dangerous team.

The Canadiens will allow teams to get their shots off, so the Ducks should be able to put more pucks on net than we are used to seeing. Along with that, Montreal has allowed 3.59 goals per game, which is second-most in the NHL. Montembeault is a good goalie, but he does have his flaws. If the Ducks can throw shots at hime, and hunt the rebounds, they are going to have success in this game.

Lukas Dostal is expected to be the starter in net for the Ducks Monday night. Dostal has played well this season. He is just 6-7-1, but he allows only 2.73 goals per game. That number is 20th in the NHL. With that, Dostal has a .921 save percentage, which is the fourth-best in the NHL among qualified goaltenders. The Ducks do allow a lot of shots, so Dostal being able to stand tough is going to be key in this game. If he can keep the Canadiens to three goals or less, the Ducks will have a chance to win this game.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

Montreal can keep their aggressive play in this game. They have the third-most penalty minutes in the NHL this season, which is usually not a good thing. You never want to be stuck a man down for prolonged periods of time, but it would not totally hurt them in this game. The Canadiens are fifth in the NHL in penalty kill while the Ducks have the fourth-lowest power play percentage. Anaheim also has the lowest power play face-off win percentage. If the Canadiens can play physical and force mistakes, they will win this game.

Sam Montembeault will be the starting goaltender for the Canadiens. Montembeault is the better of the two goaltenders for Montreal. He has eight of their 10 wins, and has started 21 of the teams 27 games. On the season, Montembeault has allowed 2.89 goals per game while owning a save percentage of .905. In three starts this month, Montembeault has allowed just five goals, and he has a .947 save percentage. He is playing well right now, and that needs to continue on Monday night if the Canadiens want to win this game at home.

Final Ducks-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

I am not expecting to many goals in this game. Neither team shoots the puck a lot, and both have decent goalies in net. Because of this, I will be taking the Ducks to cover the spread.

Final Ducks-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Ducks +1.5 (-210)