The Ducks and the Golden Knights meet in Las Vegas! The Knights have started red-hot this season while. We continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Ducks were one of the worst teams in the NHL last season. Their struggles were across the board with their offense and defense. Frank Vatrano is the best player for the Ducks and will be a big key for them this season. The Ducks don't have many expectations for this season, and they might struggle all year again.

The Golden Knights were one of the best teams in the NHL all season last year, but they lost to the Stars in the playoffs. They started the season 2-0 and looked dominant in the very early part of the season. Jack Eichel makes this team go, but Ivan Barbashev has been great in their first two games this season. The Golden Knights are primed for another big season.

Here are the Ducks-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Golden Knights Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +215

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -265

Over: 6.5 (+116)

Under: 6.5 (-142)

How To Watch Ducks vs Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks had one of the worst defenses in the entire NHL last season. They were third to last in goals allowed per game, at 3.57, and had an 89.4% save percentage. The key for them on defense is goalie John Gibson. He had 13 wins and 27 losses last year, with an 88.8% save percentage through the 46 games he played.

The Ducks' offense also struggled last season and was on par with their defensive struggles. They scored 2.48 goals per game and had a 9.3% shooting percentage. Frankl Vatrano led the team in total points with 60 and in goals scored at 37. Vatrano is the difference maker for the team and should be a big key against a team as good as the Golden Knights.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights were one of the best teams in the NHL last season. Their offense was solid, scoring 3.21 goals per game and having a 10.3% shooting percentage. The offense goes as Jack Eichel goes. Last season, Eichel had 68 points and 31 goals and led the team in assists at 37. Ivan Barbashev has started this season red-hot for the Golden Knights. He leads in points and goals at 6 and 3, respectively. Eichel has been a big distributor, too, with five assists so far. They are primed for another huge game, too.

The Golden Knights' defense was solid last season as well. They allowed 2.96 goals per game and had a 90.7% save percentage. Adin Hill and Logan Thompson made up a great dynamic duo at goalie last season for the Golden Knights. Thompson had 25 wins in 46 games and then also allowed 2.70 goals per game and had a 90.8% save percentage. Hill had 19 wins in 35 games, and he allowed 2.71 goals per game while having a 90.9% save percentage.

Final Ducks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights are the better team and have already played two games, compared to the Ducks only playing one. Eichel is going to be the best player on the ice in this matchup, and he does everything for the Golden Knights, from setting up his teammates to scoring himself. Expect the Golden Knights to win easily at home in Las Vegas and stay undefeated in the early portion of the NHL schedule.

Final Ducks-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+100)