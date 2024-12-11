ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Anaheim Ducks and Ottawa Senators are in a position that has become too familiar for fans of the teams. They are below .500 and outside the playoff picture of their respective conferences despite hopes that their young rosters were approaching their primes. It is disturbing that both of these teams may have to shake up their cores to get a fresh start, which isn't good news after having to go through lengthy rebuilds. The Ducks' chances this season took another hit when they lost Trevor Zegras to an injury last week, and there still hasn't been an update on his status. As they await the results, few optimistic people believe the injury isn't serious and long-term. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Senators prediction and pick.

Here are the Ducks-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Senators Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +205

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (+100)

How To Watch Ducks vs. Senators

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Victory+

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks are attempting to make some moves to better their team, as they own a 10-12-4 record through the season's first quarter. The Ducks are eighth in the Pacific Division but are just eight points back of a playoff spot. It's a challenging hill to climb to get back into contention, but it has been done before, and Anaheim believes they have the talent to do it. The Ducks added to their blueline depth by acquiring Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers but lost in a shootout to the Montreal Canadiens in his debut. The Ducks have lost four of their past five games, with the only victory coming at home against these same Senators. It hasn't been going well for the Ducks, but they have already shown some success against the Senators this week and have won three consecutive games against them.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators started heating up after winning back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings. However, they dropped their most recent game on Sunday to the New York Islanders. Nevertheless, they have won four of their past seven games, which is a good sign for a team struggling to get above .500. The Senators are currently 12-13-2 and fifth in the Atlantic Division. The Senators had a close shootout loss against the Ducks in Anaheim and will be eager to return the favor in this matchup.

The Ducks have one of the worst offenses in the league, which explains why they are also near the bottom of the standings. Instead of improving their forward depth, the Ducks acquired Trouba, who does nothing to correct those issues. Anaheim is also without two of their best young players, Zegras and Leo Carlsson, which does nothing for their already sputtering offense.

Final Ducks-Senators Prediction & Pick

It's challenging to find many teams in a worse position than the Senators, but the Ducks are one of those franchises. There is some optimism that the Ducks will turn it around soon with their young core, but it isn't coming soon enough to help them in this game. The Senators have a healthier roster and will be ready to repay the loss the Ducks handed them last week.

Final Ducks-Senators Prediction & Pick: Senators -1.5 (+105)