It's award season in the amateur basketball circuit as the national high school players of the year were announced this week. On the men's side, Duke basketball commit and N0. 1 ranked player in the class of 2024 Cooper Flagg earned the top honor.
Flagg averaged 16.1 points and 7.6 rebounds as Montverde Academy carries a 30-0 record to nationals in April. He's eight months away from making his collegiate debut with Duke.
“I would like to thank Jersey Mike’s and the Naismith selection committee for recognizing me as the Naismith High School Player of the Year,” Flagg said, per a statement. “It is a great honor that wouldn’t have been possible without my parents, coaches, and teammates, who motivate me every day to get better.”
Flagg committed to Duke back in November, becoming the fourth No. 1 recruit to go to Duke over the last 15 years. He'll lead the top class in the country for the Blue Devils next season, perhaps the best class Duke has had since Jon Scheyer took over as head coach.
Flagg has a few games left in his high school career before he officially sports a Duke uniform. He'll have an even bigger target on his back now that he's won this award. With great talent comes great expectations and Flagg will carry maybe the biggest expectations on his shoulder next season.
This year's Blue Devils are contenders for the national title and are gearing up for a postseason run which begins Saturday against North Carolina. Both teams are 24-6 and separated by two places in the rankings.
Cooper Flagg has all the makings to be the next great Duke basketball player. The Blue Devils will be must-watch television when he arrives.