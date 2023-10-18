The Duke football team has been without starting quarterback Riley Leonard since he suffered an injury against Notre Dame at the end of September. With a huge matchup against No. 4 Florida State this weekend, finding a way to get Leonard back is of huge importance to the Blue Devils.

On Tuesday, Duke football head coach Mike Elko gave an eye-opening update about Leonard's potential return against Florida State during the Coach Elko Radio Show.

“I've said this to everybody, we will not put him in position to put that ankle at risk. But I do think there is a chance we're able to get him back healthy on Saturday and able to be playing at the level he's capable of playing.”

So, per Elko, there is a chance that he can get back healthy in time for this game. Riley Leonard has thrown for 912 yards with three touchdowns and an interception and added another 326 yards and four scores in the rushing game. In his absence, the Duke football team has turned to freshman Henry Belin IV, and he has went just 4-of-12 for 107 yards with two scores and an interception in the win over NC State.

Duke began the year with a huge win over Clemson, which certainly put them on the map early, and they have just one loss, a 21-14 defeat at the hands of Notre Dame, who themselves just beat USC.

The Blue Devils have a tough stretch with games against Florida State and Louisville on the road in back-to-back weeks and then a road game against North Carolina on November 11, so getting Leonard back healthy would be a huge boost for this team.