Duke football is losing its starting quarterback before the Gator Bowl. Maalik Murphy is headed to the transfer portal, per ESPN. Murphy had a record-setting season in Durham, throwing 26 touchdown passes.

Duke is going to the Gator Bowl after posting a 9-3 record this year. The Blue Devils are playing SEC power Ole Miss in the game, and things just got more difficult for the ACC squad. Murphy announced he won't be playing in the contest.

Murphy threw for nearly 3,000 yards this season, his only campaign with Duke. The play caller has two years of eligibility remaining, and will be sought after by many teams looking for a sharp passer. He also played at Texas, before transferring to Duke.

Murphy is a blue chip prospect who had offers coming out of high school from USC, Alabama and Ohio State. Several power 4 schools tried to grab him from the transfer portal last offseason, and now those squads will get another chance.

The Gator Bowl is set for January 2. Ole Miss enters the game with a 9-3 record.

Duke football had a fantastic season

The Blue Devils won nine games this season, for the first time since 2014. Murphy was clearly a major factor in that success. Duke football got some signature wins over Virginia Tech, North Carolina and North Carolina State. The Blue Devils lost a close game to SMU.

Duke finished the season with three wins in a row, so the squad goes into the Gator Bowl with momentum. Without Murphy, it will get harder for Duke to topple the Rebels. Henry Belin IV is expected to play in the Gator Bowl, and possibly start the game for the squad. Grayson Loftis is also in the mix to get the starting job.

Duke also recently lost their running backs coach, as Willie Simmons was named head coach at Florida International. The program is getting some good news as Tulane transfer quarterback Darian Mensah is set to visit Duke on Tuesday, per ESPN.