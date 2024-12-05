As the season winds down and the coaching carousel launches into full gear, it appears that former Florida A&M head coach and Duke University running back coach Willie Simmons is emerging as a often discussed name in the open coaching position at Florida International University (FIU). While Simmons has been mentioned and linked to many openings such as Georgia State in February, FIU fans and alumni appear to want to bring the former Rattler coach back to Florida to help turn the team around.

Per fan blog FIU Central, there has been an internal push to get Simmons considered for the open head coaching vacancy.

“There is a strong Alumni push for Duke’s RB Coach and former Florida A&M Coach Willie Simmons to be the next HC for FIU,” the profile posted on their X page.

Simmons achieved remarkable success as the head of Florida A&M. He took over in 2018 and steered the Rattlers to winning seasons annually.

With a 45-13 record at FAMU, he skillfully led the team through their move from the MEAC to the SWAC. Since transitioning to the SWAC, Florida A&M has experienced only two losses in conference, both to the Jackson State Tigers under Deion Sanders in 2021 (7-6) and 2022 (59-3).

Simmons led the Rattlers to a SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl victory last December. Shortly after, he was offered the position of running back coach at Duke University under Manny Diaz. Duke had a remarkable season, finishing 9-3 with a high-powered offensive attack that will lead them into bowl season.

Simmons fit into FIU would be seamless. As the former coach of Flordia A&M, who saw immense success and even won a national championship in his final season, he would be able to bring in a talented class of recruits from the Florida area. Before he departed the Rattlers last year Flordia A&M boasted a talented recruiting class featuring several FBS transfers, including former highly touted recruits from Florida State. Daniel Richardson, a former Florida Atlantic quarterback who proved his immense talent throughout the season in the SWAC joined the team a couple of weeks before Simmons departed for Duke.

Simmons is also an offensive mastermind, a testament to his time as a quarterback at Clemson in the ACC. Flordia A&M had a high-powered offense heavy on the passing attack that often overwhelmed opponents. He would fit seamlessly into FIU, as the team under Mike MacIntyre had a rather competent passing attack, being ranked third in Conference USA in passing offense (229.4 yards per game) and second in total touchdowns (24).

Despite the Panthers's potent offense, they weren't able to generate victories. They often found themselves on the wrong end of close games and offensive shootouts, which Simmons could certainly help change the tide for the team with his solid in-game adjustments and mastery of controlling the flow of the game.

Simmons is in a greater place at Duke as they look to continue to emerge as a power in the ACC and possibly compete for a spot in the College Football Playoffs in the near future. But, Simmons would certainly be a safe bet for FIU if they are looking to find immediate success.