The Ole Miss Rebels ultimately missed the College Football Playoff in 2024, earning an invitation to the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. With no playoffs, though, that can usually mean a lot of players opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft or enter the transfer portal. That isn't the case for Ole Miss football, though.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart has announced his decision to play in the bowl game as the Rebels face Duke. The game will be Dart's last in a Rebel uniform before he heads off to the NFL. It will end a three-year run with Ole Miss after he transferred in from USC following his freshman season.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin recently spoke on who Dart is as a person. “(Dart's) just awesome. There's a way you want your son to be, that's what you want to have,” said Kiffin. “This guy is special, hope people appreciate him.”

While there's still one game left to add to the numbers, Dart is an all-time player for the program. Dart broke Eli Manning's all-time program passing yards record (10,213). Additionally, he's thrown for 68 touchdowns and 22 interceptions with Ole Miss. He's also run for 12 more touchdowns.

Lane Kiffin's social media rampage following Ole Miss football's CFP snub

Ole Miss was definitely one of the best teams in the country this season, but ultimately didn't make the CFP. In the final edition of the ranking, the Rebels ranked No. 14, leaving them as the third team out behind Alabama and Miami. Both Clemson and Arizona State made the CFP despite being ranked lower than Ole Miss, due to the fact they won their conferences.

However, Kiffin thought his team should have been and has not been happy about the snub.

“Is this fake news??? he didn’t actually really say that ….@AlabamaFTBL @SMUFB,” said Kiffin following CFP committee chair Warde Manuel saying the committee factors in strength of schedule.