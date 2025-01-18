ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-Boston College prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Duke-Boston College.

The Duke Blue Devils look like a powerhouse team. They are going to be the subject of a certain degree of skepticism entering March Madness, but it won't be for reasons which apply specifically to their team, their roster. When we consider why Duke will be doubted by some people heading into the NCAA Tournament, it will be less of a commentary on Duke itself, more of a commentary on the conference in which the Blue Devils compete. Unlike the SEC, which has a really good chance to put 11 or 12 teams into the NCAA Tournament, the ACC is looking at a maximum of six teams, and probably only four or five.

ACC basketball has fallen on hard times, and so the point will be made on Selection Sunday — when the bracket is revealed — that Duke has spent the past few months of winter playing other ACC teams, all while SEC teams and Big Ten teams have beaten each other up. Duke might be undercooked as a result, and it's going to be a talking point, fair or not.

All Duke can control, however, is how it plays against the parade of ACC teams in front of it. All in all, Duke looks like a heavyweight in these matchups, and it should. Teams are having a hard time staying with the Blue Devils for 40 minutes. They might play 10 to 15 really good minutes, but that gets them nothing but a slight delay of a beatdown.

Duke just hammered Miami by more than 30 points and covered a 25.5-point spread. The Blue Devils have won other games in the ACC by huge margins this season. They don't have a perfect batting average, but it's a good one. Duke beat Auburn out of conference early in the season, taking down a team many think is the best in the country. Some skeptics will focus on the losses to Kentucky and Kansas — two teams which have shown their weaknesses in the weeks since those games — but Duke is a young team which always seemed likely to have struggles in November. Those struggles have decreased in number and severity. The team is growing up, and coach Jon Scheyer seems to have a good handle on his guys. This isn't just about Cooper Flagg being the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft; Duke has a good roster with role players who form a good supporting cast around Flagg. Duke couldn't get this far and rise to the top of the ACC with just Flagg. It takes a village for the Blue Devils in their pursuit of greatness. They will walk into New England fully expecting to bring down the pain against a Boston College team which is searching for answers.

Here are the Duke-Boston College College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Duke-Boston College Odds

Duke: -21.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -7000

Boston College: +21.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +2000

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How to Watch Duke vs Boston College

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke can and does deliver mega-blowouts. We just saw one versus Miami. Here's another one against a BC team going nowhere but down.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College will play with Super Bowl-level intensity and is getting 21.5 points at home. Just lose by 20 and cover.

Final Duke-Boston College Prediction & Pick

Duke justified the big spread versus Miami. It should do the same here. No one should be too worried about taking Duke, even with this many points.

Final Duke-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Duke -21.5