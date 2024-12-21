ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-Georgia Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Duke-Georgia Tech.

ACC basketball enters conference play with so many questions hanging in the air. The conference got shredded in nonconference action over the past seven weeks. It memorably lost 14 of 16 games in the ACC-SEC Challenge. North Carolina is struggling. Louisville started brightly but then lost key player Kasean Pryor. North Carolina State, which made a Cinderella run to the Final Four last season, has not been especially strong. The ACC has lost so many high-profile games that the conference as a whole is not especially robust in the NET rankings or other rating systems. That will put the squeeze on a lot of teams in conference play. They can't simply rely on a few key games to make the NCAA Tournament. Most teams in the conference will need to win at least 10 to 12 league games, if not more, to give themselves a realistic shot at March Madness.

The general exception to the rule in the ACC, the team which has established itself as a heavy hitter and a team which is almost certain to be a national championship contender, is Duke. The Blue Devils did lose to Kentucky and Kansas, but they have beaten Auburn, Arizona, and Louisville, among other teams. Cooper Flagg is one of the very best players in the country. The Blue Devils are undeniably very talented. They are young and inexperienced — which has cost them against more veteran opponents this season — but over the course of the season, they should learn how to handle high-stress situations in a better way. This is an elite team in a conference which has struggled. One can make various points about how weak the ACC is, but Duke is not (or at least, it should not be) part of those conversations.

What this means, among other things, is that Duke is the team other ACC squads will want to take out. Beating Duke will significantly improve an ACC team's overall profile. Duke figures to get the best shot of every team in its conference. The real question is how good those “best shots” turn out to be in a league which has stumbled in the first seven weeks of the college basketball season.

Georgia Tech has been a below-average team. The Yellow Jackets are 5-6 through 11 games and do not have a roster built to contend for the NCAA Tournament. Coach Damon Stoudemire has a long-term rebuild on his hands. Player development is the main focus for him right now, before an offseason in 2025 in which he will need to find better talent in the transfer portal.

Here are the Duke-Georgia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Duke-Georgia Tech Odds

Duke: -15.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -1800

Georgia Tech: +15.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +920

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Duke vs Georgia Tech

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke is far, far better than Georgia Tech, by roughly any measurement you want to use. Duke won by 11 on the road at Louisville nearly two full weeks ago. If Duke can beat UL by 11 on the road, it can beat Georgia Tech by 20 or more on the road.

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

ACC basketball specifically and conference games generally are difficult. Georgia Tech has upset Duke before. The Yellow Jackets aren't as good, but they always go all-in for the big, bad Blue Devils. GT can lose by 15 and still cover. Yes, that's a good bet to make.

Final Duke-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Tech, but we don't trust this below-average Yellow Jacket team. Stay away and maybe wait for a live play.

Final Duke-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +15.5