Duke looks to continue climbing the ACC standings as they face Miami. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-Miami prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Duke enters the game at 20-5 on the ear and 11-3 in conference play. That places them second in the ACC, just a half-game behind North Carolina. They have now won seven of their last eight games, and many of them in convincing fashion. The only lass in there was the loss to North Carolina on the road by nine. Since then, they have won by eight or more points in each game, including two by 15 or more.

Meanwhile, Miami is 15-11 on the year, and 6-9 in conference play. That places them in 12th palce in the ACC. Miami has struggled as of late, losing five of their last six games. After having one of their worst games of the year, scoring just 38 points against Virginia, they would lose by just three to North Carolina. Miami would then ball by 17 to Clemson and eight to Boston College.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Duke-Miami Odds

Duke: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -220

Miami: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 150.5 (-105)

Under: 150.5 (-115)

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke sits 11th in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are tenth in adjusted offensive efficiency and 25thth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Duke is 31st in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 29th in effective field goal percentage. Kyle Filipowski comes in with 17.0 points per game this year, while he is shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Jeremy Roach comes in with 14.0 points per game this year while also shooting 47.7 percent this year. Finally, Jared McCain comes in with 13.8 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Tyrese Proctor leads the team in assists this year. He has 3.5 per game on the season while adding ten points of his own.

Duke ranks 101st in rebounds per game this year, still, they are 33rd in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Filipowski leads here as well, coming in with 8.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Mark Mitchell also adds 6.4 rebounds per game this year. He is averaging almost two offensive rebounds per game, which is helping his 12.9 points per game and 54.4 percent shooting percentage.

Duke is 55th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Roach and Filipowski play a major role here as well. Roach comes in with 1.2 steals per game, while Filipowski has 1.1 steals per game, but also has 1.7 blocks per game this year. Duke has just 6.6 steals per game, but with just 9.8 total turnovers per game, they end with a solid turnover margin.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami comes into the game ranked 80th in the nation in adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They sit 67th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 112th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Miami is 54th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 35th in effective field goal percentage. Norchad Omier comes in leading the team in points this year. He comes in with 17.8 points per game this year, while he is shooting 60.3 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Matthew Cleveland is second on the team in scoring, coming in with 14.0 points per game, and shooting well at 51.6 percent. Nijel Pack leads the team in assists this year, coming in with 3.6 per game, while also scoring 13.7 points of his own per game. Rounding out the top scorers is Wooga Poplar. Poplar comes in also scoring 13.7 points per game this year.

Miami comes in 84th in the nation in rebounds per game this year and sits 76th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. Omier and Cleveland lead the way here as well. Omier comes in with 9.8 rebounds per game. He also is averaging nearly three offensive rebounds per game this year. Cleveland has 5.8 rebounds per game this year while having almost two offensive rebounds per game.

Miami is 170th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while they are 163rd in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Bensley Joseph has been solid here with 1.7 steals per game this year, while Norchard Omier has 1.6 steals per game this year. Further, Miami has 7.3 steals per game, with four other players having a steal or more per game this year.

Final Duke-Miami Prediction & Pick

Since the loss to North Carolina, Duke has been dominant. They have covered the spread in all four games and played great overall. Miami has not been as good as of late. While they did cover against North Carolina, they have missed covering by seven or more points in three of their last four games. Those three games were all on the road though, and they come home for this one. While Miami may have some of the pieces to help them pull an upset in this game, such as Norchad Omeir, they do not have the same level of depth as Duke. Still, the spread is a little large in this one, the better play is on the over.

Final Duke-Miami Prediction & Pick: Over 150.5 (-105)