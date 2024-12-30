ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams looking for a tenth win of the year face off as Duke faces Ole Miss at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Duke-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Duke-Ole Miss Last Game – Matchup History

Duke comes into the game sitting at 9-3 on the year. They opened up the year 5-0, including beating rival North Carolina. They would then lose to Georgia Tech before beating Flordia State. Duke would then face SMU, taking them to overtime, falling in the game after a missed two-point conversion. Duke would then fall to Miami before winning their last three games.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is 9-3 on the year. They opened up 4-0 before falling to Kentucky. Ole Miss would rebound and beat South Carolina, but then fall to LSU. There would be three more wins in a row, including beating Georgia 28-10. Still, they would fall to Florida, costing Ole Miss a chance at the playoffs. They did end the season with a win over Mississippi State.

Here are the Duke-Ole Miss College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Duke-Ole Miss Odds

Duke: +17.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +570

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 51.5 (-115)

Under: 51.5 (-105)

How to Watch Duke vs. Ole Miss

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread/Win

Duke was 66th in the nation in points this year while sitting 102nd in yards per game. They were 120th in the run, but 30th in the pass. Duke has been led by Maalik Murphy who passes for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns. Still, Murphy has entered the transfer portal and will not play in this game. That will lead to Henry Belin IV starting. He completed one pass for seven yards while running for 23 yards.

Jordan Moore has led the way in the receiving game this year. He has 50 receptions for 798 yards and seven scores this year. Further, Eli Pancol has been solid this year. He has brought in 55 receptions on the year for 741 yards and nine touchdowns. Finally, Que'Sean Brown has 394 yards and two scores this year. Duke had been led on the ground by Star Thomas. Thomas ran for 871 yards and seven scores, but he is also in the transfer portal. This will lead to Peyton Jones leading the running game. He ran for 299 yards and three scores.

Duke was 43rd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 55th in opponent yards per game. they were 79th against the run and 41st against the pass. Alex Howard has been great this year. He is second on the team in tackles, while having six sacks, and a fumble recovery.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss was 14th in the nation in points per game while sitting third in yards per game this year. Further, they are 48th in the running game, while sitting third in the nation in passing yards per game. Jaxson Dart has decided to play in this game. Dart has been great this year, completing 249 of 363 passes for 3,875 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has been picked off just six times this year. Further, he has run well this year, running for 452 yards and three touchdowns.

Tre Harris leads the receiving game this year. He has 60 receptions for 1,030 yards and seven touchdowns. He was dealing with injuries at the end of the year. Meanwhile, Cayden Lee has been great as well. He has 817 yards on 49 receptions this year with two touchdowns. Further, Jordan Watkins has 42 receptions for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. In the running game, Henry Parrish Jr. leads the way. He has run for 678 yards and ten touchdowns this year. He was also dealing with injuries at the end of the year. If Parrish cannot go, Ulysses Bentley IV will carry the load. He ran for 349 yards and three scores this year.

Ole Miss is fourth in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 22nd in the nation in opponent yards per game. They are second against the run while sitting 92nd against the pass. Suntarine Perkins has been great this year, sitting third on the team in tackles, while having 10.5 sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries.

Final Duke-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

While the Duke offense was solid this year, most of their production is gone. Malik Murphy accounted for 28 touchdowns, while Star Thomas accounted for seven. This means just four offensive touchdowns not impacted by Murphy or Thomas are playing in this game. Further, Ole Miss has a dominant defense. They are number one in the nation in sack percentage and will be facing a quarterback with little experience. Ole Miss is also 12th in the nation in turnover margin this year. Ole Miss will dominate this game.

Final Duke-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -17.5 (-105)