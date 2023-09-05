Denis Villeneuve's Dune film is a visual feast. That includes the sandworm setpiece which the film builds to. While there aren't real sandworms to shoot with, Villeneuve and his team spilled on filming these sequences for the upcoming sequel.

Speaking to Empire (via /Film) for their latest cover issue, Villeneuve and the production crew behind Dune: Part Two spoke about the visuals. Villeneuve laughingly described the sandworms as a “very, very intense Uber.”

Acclaimed cinematographer Greig Fraser spoke about the challenges of filming the sandworm sequences. “Just because there are no real sandworms, doesn't mean we're going to go on to a soundstage,” he revealed. “We were outside shooting sandworms in the real sun with real wind and real dust. Just because you don't have one small element, doesn't mean you throw away the entire concept of being honest and real.”

Dune: Part Two is the follow-up to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film. The films are a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel of the same name. Part Two will continue to observe the rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites his people and the Fremen. He seeks revenge against those who tore his family and their empire apart in the first film.

Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Johs Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgård all reprise their roles in the Dune sequel. Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken will make their franchise debuts.

Dune: Part Two was initially set to release this November, but the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike caused Warner Bros to move it. The film will now debut next spring on March 15.

