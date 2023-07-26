Rumors that Warner Bros. could move Dune: Part Two out of its prime November release slot circulated last week, and a potential timetable for a new release date has been revealed.

Deadline reports that there are three spring options for Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated sequel. Dune: Part Two could be released in March, April, or over the summertime with a Cannes Film Festival premiere. Warner Bros. already has a few dates locked down — March 15, which would put it against the new Godzilla movie; April 19, which is being held for a TBD event title; and June 21, which is an open canvas at the moment.

This all comes with the warning that should the SAG-AFTRA strike be wrapped up by Labor Day weekend, Dune: Part Two could stick with its initial November release date. The concern is not having the A-list cast be able to promote the film.

Dune: Part Two is the continuation of Villeneuve's 2019 adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel. The director returned to co-write the script with Jon Spaihts. It will continue following the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he rises to power and unites the Chani and Fremen. He will embark on a quest for revenge against those who destroyed his family.

Zedaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem also make their returns to the series in Dune: Part Two. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux will make their franchise debuts in the sequel.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to be released on November 3.