The upcoming female-led spin-off Max series has gotten a name change. Formerly The Sisterhood, the series will now be titled Dune: Prophecy.

Dune's female-led spin-off, The Sisterhood, got a major name change. The Max series will release in fall 2024.

Prophecy

IGN confirmed the news that the female-led spin-off has been retitled, Dune: Prophecy. The series is a prequel to Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi classic novel. It takes place nearly 10,000 years before the events of the book. The series is based on the book Sisterhood of Dune co-written by Kevin J. Anderson and Frank Herbert's son, Brian Herbert.

While the SAG-AFTRA strike has caused production delays in the United States — even causing Dune: Part Two to move to spring 2024 — the spin-off series is still in production. This is due to the Max series' cast primarily being made up of Equity, not SAG-AFTRA, who are not striking, and filming taking place in Hungary.

The production has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Director Johan Renck and star Shirley Henderson both exited the Max series, Deadline reported earlier this year. Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Shalom Brune-Franklin will star in the series.

On the film side, the Dune franchise will release its second film on March 15, 2024. Denis Villeneuve directed both film adaptations, which adapted Herbert's novel across two films. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin will star in the upcoming sequel.

Joining the cast are Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux. Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem reprise their roles from the first film in the upcoming sequel.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 15, 2024.