Dune: Part Two is tracking well above its predecessor at the box office. That should fire up fans.
Deadline is reporting that Denis Villeneuve's sequel is tracking for a $170 million worldwide opening. They estimate that $80 million will come from the United States and Canada, while between $85-$90 million will come overseas.
If this holds true, that's a huge increase over the first film in the franchise. Dune opened to just $41 million domestically in 2021. Granted, circumstances were different.
During the pandemic, Warner Bros released its major tentpoles in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. This “day and date” strategy meant films as big as Villeneuve's sci-fi epic were available on streaming in addition to theaters. It meant fans didn't have to travel out to the theater if they didn't want to.
Dune: Part Two will forgo that strategy. The film will be exclusive to the big screen upon its release. It doesn't hurt that it's the only major wide release opening on March 1. Kung Fu Panda 4, Imaginary, and Love Lies Bleeding will all open the following weekend.
Dune: Part Two continues the rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites the Fremen and takes on House Harokonnen.
Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferugson, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgård all reprise their roles from the first film. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux make their franchise debuts in the sequel. Denis Villeneuve co-wrote the script with Jon Spaihts, who co-wrote the first film's script with Villeneuve and Eric Roth.