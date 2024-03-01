Dune: Part Two director reveals French subtitles may not always have direct translations.
In an interview with Colbert, Denis Villenueve admits the downside of French translation.
“Chani says ‘you’re insane.’ But the way she says it in Fremen language is ‘you’re drinking sand.’ That of course for a Fremen, is the ultimate madness.”
Denis Villeneuve reveals Fremen language subtitles are not always direct translations in ‘DUNE 2’
Besides Dune's French subtitles, Villenueve and actors on set have practiced the language.
According to NME, Timothée Chalamet and Denis Villeneuve mentioned that they talked to each other in French while making the movie. This was a special way for them to connect deeply amidst all the hectic activity on set.
Previously, the two explained how speaking French created a sense of closeness and comfort. Much like having their own secret language. Dune 2's French subtitles may not be direct, but it's assured to be accurate. After all, Villeneuve is from Quebec, Canada, where they speak French. While Chalamet is American but also holds French citizenship.
In addition to their behind-the-scenes language choice, Chalamet also shared some fun insights about his love for superhero movies.
He mentioned that while some actors avoid superhero roles and hard drugs, he takes inspiration from Leonardo DiCaprio's advice. However, he admitted that his passion for acting was sparked by watching ‘The Dark Knight', a superhero film.
French speakers will just have to judge Dune's French subtitles by themselves.
Dune: Part Two by director Denis Villeneuev is set to hit theaters on March 1st, promising audiences a worthy sequel to the first film.