Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista weighed in on the viral Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket.

A mixed response

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brolin immediately shut down the popcorn bucket. “I'm not gonna stick my hand in there! I'm good. I'll starve,” he said “I think it's super inventive, but no, I'm not gonna stick my hand in there. Unless I'm getting a Milk Dud out of it, forget it.'

The Cineplex DUNE 2 popcorn tin is perfect for the popcorn tin-lover in your life. pic.twitter.com/FqHmtwwTEt — Jasper "Jasper Hollywood" Basch (@jasperbasch) January 25, 2024

He then jokingly called moviegoers who buy it “idiots.” His co-star Bautista had the opposite reaction. He claimed he'd do the “exact opposite” and stick his hand in the Dune popcorn bucket.

Dave Bautista on Brolin’s response to the popcorn bucket. “I’d do the exact opposite!” pic.twitter.com/yGKWonZkDv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 7, 2024

The Dune popcorn bucket has made the rounds on social media. SNL even spoofed the new product.

Dune: Part Two continues the story of the first film. It follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he continues his rise to power and seeks revenge against those that tore his family apart. Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Brolin, and Bautista are amongst those who return from the first film. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Léa Seydoux all join the franchise in the upcoming sequel.

Josh Brolin is known for his past collaboration with Denis Villeneuve in Sicario. He is also widely known for his role in the MCU as Thanos. His MCU debut came in the Guardians of the Galaxy post-credits scene before he reprised the roles in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Dave Bautista gained notoriety as a WWE superstar years ago. He has since transitioned into acting and has landed roles in the Army of the Dead and the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.