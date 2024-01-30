It's Atreides vs. Harkonnen... one-on-one.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two just released stills from the upcoming movie, and Total Film has the exclusive.

One of the stills feature Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) locked in battle surrounded by both Fremen and members of the Bene Gesserit.

We only see one perspective, but to my knowledge this fight is in the Arrakis palace and in the presence of the not-yet-seen Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) and Princess Irulan Corrino (Florence Pugh).

In the first film released in 2021, the first half of the story unfolded with Paul fleeing the palace after they were attacked by the forces of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), and his father Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) killed. The Atreides heir (now Duke) and his mother the Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) sought refuge among the Fremen led by Stilgar at Sietch Tabir.

In one of the photos, we see Chalamet in full Fremen gear against the sun. In another, we see Chani (Zendaya), the woman with startling blue eyes who has haunted Paul's dreams. She's Stilgar's daughter and a Fremen warrior.

While we've seen photos of the sandworms (also called ‘makers' in the Dune universe) responsible for making the spice that is this world's foremost currency, it has social media in an uproar. Uproarious laughter, that is, due to the AMC tie-in merchandise. The popcorn buckets have the sandworms as the toppers, which means the moviegoer has to reach into the mouths of said creatures to get to the snack.

Dune: Part Two: Paul vs. Feyd

While it's good to see more of Zendaya in the second film, what's more exciting to me is to finally see the Atreides and Harkonnen battle it out one-on-one for control over Arrakis.

Hear me out:

In the books, Paul and Feyd are equal in training, as well as in lineage. While Paul is the only son of the Duke of Atreides (in the movie, Duke Leto has died so he is now, in fact, Duke Paul), Feyd is the Baron's nephew through his younger half-brother. He is also Glossu Rabban's (Dave Bautista) younger brother.

Both Paul and Feyd are products of centuries of the Bene Gesserit breeding program. The Bene Gesserit had set a plan into motion by marrying a House Harkonnen heir to a House Atreides heir.

Feyd was born first, a son; so Jessica's task was to produce a daughter with the Duke who was intended to be married to Feyd, thus joining two powerful houses. However, Duke Leto wanted a son and Jessica gave him one, upending the the centuries long plan held by the Bene Gesserit.

So this fight isn't what the Bene Gesserit want — at all. They were supposed to be the promise of a union, but to Paul and Feyd, this is about their vengeance and power. Without spoiling anything, let's just say that this is a match-up worth watching.

They're both well-trained heirs to their respective houses. While Paul is the noble sort who's only recently learned to fend for himself with the Fremen, but burdened by his mother's secrets, Feyd is unhinged bordering on the psychotic who now has to carry his ruthless uncle's ambitions.

Dune: Part Two opens in cinemas on March 1.