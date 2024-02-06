Josh Brolin has heard rumblings about an MCU return as Thanos.

Josh Brolin has heard rumblings about a potential MCU return as Thanos.

Thanos coming back to the MCU?

Speaking to ComicBook.com about Dune: Part Two, Brolin revealed that he's heard rumors of Thanos' return to the MCU. He also learned that his character is the “most killed-off” in the entire franchise.

“You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they're gonna bring him back,” Brolin teased. “And there's the What If…? series and that's a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don't know in the Marvel world whether they're going to bring him back, but I didn't know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain … You learn something new every day.”

It remains to be seen if these rumors have any weight. Brolin's character was officially killed off in Avengers: Endgame by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). An alternate reality version of him returned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the What If? series. It's also unclear how he could return/what he would do upon it.

He made his MCU debut in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy. Brolin's Thanos would continue to be teased in other projects before serving as Infinity War's antagonist. His character gathered all six Infinity Stones and effectively wiped out half of the universe.

Josh Brolin is also known for his roles in Inherent Vice, Sicario, American Gangster, and Milk. He will return to the Dune franchise in the upcoming sequel as Gurney Halleck and star alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh.