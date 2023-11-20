Chris Pine seems 'confident' that a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which grossed $200M, will be made.

A “pretty confident” tease

Speaking to GamesRadar+ about Wish, Pine spoke about the future of his Dungeons & Dragons series. “I've heard some rumors about it,” Pine revealed of a sequel. “But I don't know anything yet. But I feel pretty confident that it may happen.”

GamesRadar+ asked if Pine would return for the sequel, to which he replied, “Absolutely.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was a new film based on the popular RPG game. The film was a new adaptation after the previous live-action film trilogy. Paramount released the film on March 31 after premiering at the SXSW film festival earlier that month.

Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant also starred in the film. The duo of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley directed the film. They also co-wrote the script with Michael Gillio.

Chris Pine is known for his performances in other franchises. He plays James T. Kirk in the recent Star Trek film series that began with J.J. Abrams' 2009 film. Pine also played Steve Trevor in the DCEU's (now DCU) Wonder Woman franchise with Gal Gadot.

Some of his other film credits include The Princess Diaries 2, Into the Woods, Hell of High Water, and Wish. He also made his directorial debut, Poolman, in 2023.The film premiered at TIFF in September.

The Dungeons & Dragons series has needed a success. Honor Among Thieves wasn't an overwhelming one, but it must have shown enough promise to warrant a sequel. We'll see if Pine's tease comes to fruition.