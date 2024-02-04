Dusty Baker is a member of the San Francisco Giants as a special advisor going into 2024 after ending his four-year managerial stint with the Houston Astros, and he spoke about his new role with the Giants and how he feels about it on Sunday.

“I don't know what my job is exactly yet,” Dusty Baker said, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “First I gotta learn the organization, spend a little time. I know some of the people upstairs, but some of the people I don't know because they've changed personnel so much so. I'll find out, and I plan on spending some time there. But you know, I went that direction because it's close to home. Close to my grandchildren. Close to my family. Brothers and sisters that are getting older. And sometime or another you gotta go home. And I was thinking about it last year, I wasn't home for eight months. That's a long time. You know you're getting older, you start thinking about enjoying your life, enjoying your grandchildren. But again still, I still have something to give to the game, and still make a living on a part-time basis.”

Baker took over the managerial role with the Astros in 2020 after AJ Hinch was fired due to the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Baker managed an Astros team that continued to be a contender, and won his first World Series as a manager in 2022. Now, he will help the Giants on a part-time basis, while still being able to spend the majority of his time at home.