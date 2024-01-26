The San Francisco Giants continue to try and land other options in the market

Before Rhys Hoskins signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, he had a number of suitors, one of which included the San Francisco Giants.

And so far, San Francisco's bid to land stars hasn't gone their way. Names such as Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whom the team reportedly pursued, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. Even last year, their pursuit of Aaron Judge was in vain, as the right-hander re-signed with the New York Yankees.

Now, striking out once again on Hoskins, the Giants continue to look for more hitters, per the New York Post's John Heyman. However, they may have to be more aggressive because, at the moment, other notable free agents have been continuously lured by competition.

While the team may have recently signed outfielder Jung-hoo Lee to a six-year deal, the team still needs big signings revolving around experienced league players. At the moment, some big names in the free agent pool include Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman.

Chapman in particular, is one of the players that the Giants are still reportedly pursuing, per MLB's Mark Feinsand. Alongside his offensive capabilities, Chapman also brings plenty of defense and leadership to the table.

Additionally, the Giants are also linked to Bellinger but the competition is very stiff. Right now, it seems that the Toronto Blue Jays are the favorites to land the Slugger.

Regardless, nothing is final yet. And if there's one advantage the Giants have, it's money. Missing out on Ohtani and Yamamoto still gives them the financial capability to land any one of these big names. Will San Francisco somehow land a prized free agent? Only time will tell. For now, the bidding continues.