Jordan Hicks believes he is ready to take a leap with the Giants.

The San Francisco Giants got a major upgrade to their bullpen with the signing of ex-Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Hicks. Moreover, San Francisco is hoping to climb the NL West standings in 2024, and the team has faith that Hicks can help them do so.

Jordan Hicks is ready to step to the challenge of being a starter with the Giants

Hicks stands out as one of the best fastball throwers in baseball. During his rookie season in 2018, he threw a 105 MPH strike during a competition between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies. Thus, he has since gradually worked his way up the bullpen chain and now resides with the Giants.

On Tuesday, the talented pitcher discussed the prospect of taking San Francisco's starting pitching duties after stints with the Cardinals and Blue Jays:

“But in the back of my mind, I always wanted to be a starter and that was always my goal,” Hicks told reporters at Oracle Park, per NBC Sports. “This is what I've always wanted to do and this is what I'm most excited to do in the big leagues. I'm just ready to get to work and really show what I can do.”

The 27-year-old is bracing for a breakout season, and it comes at the right time. Hicks threw 89 strikeouts in his short tenure in Toronto. However, he is fully healthy and has the opportunity to flourish in San Francisco.

The Giants look to improve upon their 2023 season. SF finished the year at 79-83 and narrowly missed the MLB Playoffs. All in all, the team's free agency moves should help the club take a substantial jump up the NL West.