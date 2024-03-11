Dwayne Johnson and Bad Bunny presented an award together at the 2024 Oscars. However, the former made an awkward joke that will make you cringe.
During their presentation, as captured by AE Radio on X, Bad Bunny spoke in Spanish to the crowd. Per AE Radio's post, he said, “Cinema is a universal language that speaks to the common threads that bind us together.”
The Rock followed it up with, “You see, he's not such a bad bunny.”
Bad Bunny gave him a soft chuckle in response before Johnson wished him a happy birthday. Last night, Bad Bunny turned 30 years old.
The two were among a star-studded presenters lineup. Al Pacino had perhaps the most notable presentation of the night. He opted to forgo the traditional route of reading out all 10 Best Picture nominees.
Dwayne Johnson has never won an Oscar, let alone been nominated for one in his career. However, he remains one of the biggest draws in entertainment. His recent return to the WWE proves that tenfold.
After getting his start in the WWE as The Rock, Johnson began dipping his toe into the world of acting. He slowly transitioned from WWE star to full-time actor and the decision paid off.
Some of his credits include roles in the Fast and Furious franchise, the Jumanji franchise, and the DCEU in their Black Adam film. Johnson's other notable recent credits include Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, DC League of Super-Pets, and Once Upon a Studio.
Coming up, Johnson will star in Moana 2 and the live-action remake of the first film.