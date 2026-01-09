Carson Beck delivered the biggest win of his Miami career on Thursday night, guiding the Miami Hurricanes past the Ole Miss Rebels in a thrilling Fiesta Bowl finish. While Hurricanes fans flooded social media with celebration, one notable corner of the Miami spotlight stayed quiet.

Beck’s ex-girlfriend, former Hurricanes basketball standout and influencer Hanna Cavinder, did not post any public congratulations after Beck punched Miami’s ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship game, per SI. Neither did her twin sister, Haley, who once formed part of one of the most visible athlete couples tied to the Hurricanes’ brand.

Beck capped his night with a gutsy three-yard scramble for the winning touchdown with 18 seconds left, finishing a 31–27 victory that sent Miami to college football’s biggest stage. The moment marked a sharp contrast from last season, when Hanna regularly appeared at games in custom gear and shared celebratory photos during Beck’s time at Georgia and later after his transfer to Miami.

From Hurricanes power couple to public silence

When Beck arrived in Coral Gables, the relationship felt inseparable from the move. Hanna and Beck posted together flashing the iconic “U” hand sign, leaning into Miami’s image on and off campus. That visibility faded quickly.

Their relationship unraveled during the spring of 2025, ending publicly and uncomfortably. Hanna later posted a TikTok that many fans interpreted as a cheating diss aimed at Beck. Since then, the Cavinder twins have continued posting consistently, just not about Hurricanes football.

On Fiesta Bowl night, Hanna shared workout selfies and poolside content rather than game reactions. Haley spent the day at the beach with her fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, mixing fitness posts into the routine as the couple counts down to their wedding.

The silence stands out given the twins’ deep ties to Miami athletics and their previous presence at Hurricanes events. Miami’s CFP run brought nostalgia, emotion, and celebrity reactions from all corners of the program’s past, just not from one former relationship that once felt inseparable from Beck’s rise.

As Miami prepares for a national title shot, Beck commands the spotlight alone, with the noise firmly on the field and the quiet just as loud everywhere else.